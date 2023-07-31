XIES is back! XIES stands for the Xicanx Institute for Education and Self Determination Summer Program. After a 3 year break due to COVID, we will be offering it again to students this summer!!

Who can attend: Any high school student, target is Latinx/Raza but not exclusive, as well as college students.

Cost: FREE!!

Thank you for your interest in the Xicanx Institute for Education and Self-Determination (XIES) Summer Program, "How de we transform the spiritual warfare our ancestors turned the time for, and how do we awaken our ancestors". Please fill out this registration form so we have a better idea of how many students to expect for XIES. This 2023 year, program runs from July 31st-August 3rd and August 7th-10th, Monday-Thursday, 4:30-8pm, with a celebration on Saturday August 12th at a park with food, certificates and lots of fun. Program will take place at Madison College-Truax, 1701 Wright St, Madison.

XIES Google Slides

**OPTIONAL (PENDING): Overnight Menominee Reservation Trip is Friday August 4th thru Sunday August 6th, cost of $30 to cover food and travel. Participants will learn from elders, alternate volunteering at concession stands during Regional Powwow, and enjoy a time to disconnect in order to reconnect with Mother Earth. In order to attend this trip you MUST attend program from July 31st-August 3rd. We look forward to seeing you!

For more info: sgomezdesori@madison.k12.wi.us

Gracias por su interés en el Programa de Verano del Instituto Xicano para la Educación y la Autodeterminación (XIES), "Cómo transformamos la guerra espiritual por la que nuestros ancestros convirtieron el tiempo, y cómo despertamos a nuestros ancestros". Complete este formulario de registro para que tengamos una mejor idea de cuántos estudiantes esperar para XIES. Este año 2023, el programa se llevará a cabo del 31 de julio al 3 de agosto y del 7 al 10 de agosto, de lunes a jueves, de 4:30 p.m. a 8 p.m., con una celebración el sábado 12 de agosto en un parque con comida, certificados y mucha diversión. El programa se tomará lugar en Madison College-Truax, 1701 Wright St, Madison, WI.

**OPCIONAL (PENDIENTE): El viaje a la Reservación de la Nación Menominee durante la noche es del viernes 4 de agosto al domingo 6 de agosto, con un costo de $30 para cubrir la comida y el viaje. Los participantes aprenderán de los ancianos, alternarán el voluntariado en puestos de venta durante el Powwow Regional, y disfrutarán de un tiempo para desconectarse para reconectarse con la Madre Tierra. Para asistir a este viaje, DEBE asistir al programa del 31 de julio al 3 de agosto. ¡¡Esperamos verte!!