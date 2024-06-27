Xizhou Xie reception
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy Xizhou Xie
Two works by Madison artist Xizhou Xie.
Two works by Madison artist Xizhou Xie.
Art is an important part of the experience at Garver Feed Mill; director of public programming and business operations Bethany Jurewicz has a master’s degree in contemporary art theory and was determined to include art in the restored space. A spacious room on the first floor known as Garver Canvas is devoted to gallery-style public exhibits. For the next month and a half the space is devoted to the work of Xizhou Xie. “Layers of Self: Exploring Identities” ponders the question “Who am I?” While mostly abstract, Xie’s work does demonstrate some traditional Asian influences. A reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. on June 27. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Info
Baum Revision