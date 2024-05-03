Yahara House Gallery Night

media release: Yahara House (YH), a program of Journey Mental Health Center, encourages you to visit us during the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Spring Gallery Night on May 3, 2024. YH is located at 802 East Gorham Street, Madison. The event will run from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Join us for artist talkbacks, refreshments, clubhouse tours, and fantastic art made by our members and staff. Yahara House member and Emmy award-winning classical guitarist Jaime Guiscafre’, will be providing musical entertainment. Street parking is available. Proceeds from art and general donations will go to members or will be put towards enhancement of the Yahara House services and facility.

Since 1986, staff and members have collectively run Yahara House. One of our members recently discussed their experience at YH; "You have to visit a Clubhouse program to begin to understand how special it is and when you visit for the first time, you’ll feel welcomed the moment you walk through our doors and you won’t find nicer, more decent people anywhere”.

Proceeds for YH will be used for:

Expand our successful Transitional Employment Placement program, which offers members opportunities to work for employers in the community while guaranteeing those employers coverage of work shifts,

Improve accessibility and resources at Yahara House. Such as more accessible restrooms, maintenance of the Clubhouse, Cafe supplies, computers, and financial resources for outings and social activities,

Provide bridge funding for new members until we can help them access long-term stable funding.

Find out more about YH stories on:

www.yaharahouse.org

Friends of Yahara House on YouTube

www.facebook.com/yaharahouse

On Instagram @yaharahouseworks