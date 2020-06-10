press release: Yahara Lakes 101: The Beauty and Basics of Rain Gardens

Rain gardens are the ultimate multi-function garden, boasting an ability to provide aesthetic improvement, privacy screening, wildlife habitat, and even improve nearby water quality and clarity. So how can you create your own?

In this month's ONLINE Yahara Lakes 101 talk, Paul Skawinski from the Extension Lakes program at UW-Stevens Point will teach us what a rain garden is, what it isn't, and how to start adding one to your landscape. Creating a rain garden is not difficult, but considering a few helpful tips will get you on your way to a beautiful and functional rain garden in less time, with less effort.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.