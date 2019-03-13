press release: If the waters could speak, what would they say? In this month’s Yahara Lakes 101 talk, Ho-Chunk tribal member Janice Rice will share the history of the Ho-Chunk homelands and tell stories of the Teejop and Four Lakes Region. From this perspective, Janice will touch upon the lifeways of our waters and how important they are to us all.

Janice Rice, member of Ho-Chunk Nation, is an Emerita librarian of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a focus on American Indian literature, culture, and history. Her education degree comes with an area of concentration in American Indian Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She earned an MLS and MLS Advanced degrees in American Indian Librarianship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Janice is a recipient of the Women of Color in Education Awards from University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-System, as well as the Distinguished Librarian Award from the American Indian Library Association. She was recently selected as a Clan Mother for Ho-Chunk Nation and has devoted her energy to the revitalization and preservation of Ho-Chunk language and culture.

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.