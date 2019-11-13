press release: Yahara Pride Farms: Collaborating for farm sustainability and water quality

Agricultural areas represent the majority of the Yahara Watershed and the largest potential for phosphorus reduction. So what is being done in rural areas to help our lakes?

Yahara Pride Farms (YPF) is a farmer-led nonprofit organization working to improve soil and water quality. Since 2012, farmers in YPF programs have documented nearly 68,000 pounds of phosphorus that have remained on farm fields and out of rivers and streams by embracing farming practices promoted by the group. In this month's Yahara Lakes 101 talk, we'll hear from Yahara Pride Farms Chair Jeff Endres about the organization's strategic urban-rural partnerships and how farmers are investing in lake health.

Our Speaker: Jeff Endres is co-owner of Endres Berryridge Farms LLC in Waunakee, together with his brothers, Randy and Steve.

