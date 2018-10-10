press release: In the wake of historic late summer flooding that resulted in millions of dollars of damage in Dane County, Joe Parisi and John Reimer will discuss new initiatives the County will include in its upcoming 2019 budget proposal to aid flood recovery, increase lake health, and build future resiliency.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKERS: Joe Parisi is the Dane County executive. John Reimer is the deputy director of Dane County Land & Water Resources.

$10 or FREE to Friends of Clean Lakes

Yahara Lakes 101 is a series of educational events open to the public and a great chance for residents to learn more about the science behind the issues that affect our lakes. Each month we feature a different expert to make the science accessible and interesting to non-technical audiences. Yahara Lakes 101 is produced in partnership with the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, with hosting sponsor The Edgewater, presenting sponsor First Weber Group, supporting sponsor The Evjue Foundation, and media sponsor Isthmus.

Yahara 101 is held both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting) at The Edgewater. Come at 7:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and to enjoy your coffee, pastries, and fruit. The program begins at 8 a.m., and class is dismissed by 9 a.m.

If you already are a Friend of Clean Lakes (minimum $35 donation/year), then admission is free. Become a Friend today. If you are not a Friend yet, admission is $10 per event. Registration for each event is requested for all attendees. Special event parking will be available at The Edgewater.