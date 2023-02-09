Yannis Pappis

7:30 pm on 2/9 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/10-11, Comedy on State. $25/$20.

media release: Yannis Pappas is a stand-up comedian, podcaster and TV host. He has appeared multiple times and is a regular on The Joe Rogan Experience, Tim Dillon show, YMH, 2 Bears 1 Cave, Bad Friends, Lex Fridman and Tigerbelly. His popular podcast The Yannis Pappas Hour is available on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts. His previous podcast with Chris Distefano History Hyenas is also available on Youtube and wherever you listen to podcasts. Yannis has two hour long stand up comedy specials on youtube (Mom Love 2022 & Blowing the Light 2019), an hour long Album (Let Me Be Yannis) and a half hour Comedy Central Special (2014) all available on youtube. He was the host of NextVR’s virtual reality live stand-up series, Live In Gotham (44 episodes 2018-19). He was also the host of AOL’s award winning Original Series, 2 Point Lead (a sports comedy show). Yannis was also the co-host of MSG’s sports fan show, The Bracket, BetMGM’s Unleashed with Olivia harlan Dekker and the co-host of ABC’s Fusion Live. Yannis has been part of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, New York Comedy Festival and tours the world as a stand-up comedian.