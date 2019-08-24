press release: Sat, August 24, 8am-1pm, Sun, August 25, 8a-3p, Spay Me Clinic – 4475 Robertson Rd, Madison 53714

Join us for our Annual Yard Sale for the Animals! We’ll have a wide range of items and lots of great deals, all which benefit the animals in our community.

Saturday & Sunday we will have a cookout from 11am to 1pm. We will have burgers, hotdogs, and vegetarian burgers.

Sunday we will be half off remaining sale items and we will be offering $10 nail trims and $25 microchips!

Come and sniff out great deals, enjoy food right off the grill, and get your pet pampered too!

Keep an eye on our website and our facebook event page for photos of items to be sold!

Want to donate items to the sale? Go to sftsrescue.org/ garagesaledonations for details and drop off times.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/467880233774906/