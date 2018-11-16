× Expand Yellow Bellied Sap Suckers

press release: On Friday, November 16, 2018n at 8:00pm, ALL presents the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers for some Wisconsin country music! Advance tickets $12 at https://sapsuckers.bpt.me until 1 hour before the show. Tickets $15 at the door starting at 7:30pm.

THE YELLOW-BELLIED SAPSUCKERS perform original songs and fiddle tunes inspired by the classic hillbilly, western-swing, and old-time fiddling traditions—and they also mine this same repertoire for forgotten gems that deserve to be heard again.

The duo performs frequent concerts at listening rooms and festivals throughout the Midwest and are known for engaging their audiences and putting them at ease with their light-hearted stage presence. They also perform as a dance band for square and contra dances.

Based in Soldiers Grove, WI, the Sapsuckers are Nikki Grossman (fiddle, guitar, vocals) and Joe Hart (guitar, vocals). Both are also highly skilled professional kazooists. Hart and Grossman are seasoned musicians and performers who have worked, together and separately, in numerous other old-time, folk, rock, and country bands, and other musical projects.