Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: The Yellow-Belied Sapsuckers of Soldiers Grove, WI perform original songs and tunes inspired by the classic hillbilly, country-duo and old-time music traditions. They are Nikki Grossman on guitar, fiddle and vocals and Joe Hart on guitar, mandolin and vocals. This is the first stop on a release tour for their new album "Don't Think About Tomorrow Night". Their 2015 CD "Ocooch Mountain Home" has received high praise from ROOTS, Bluegrass Today and Country Music People UK.

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-233-5687
