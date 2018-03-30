Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: The Yellow-Belied Sapsuckers of Soldiers Grove, WI perform original songs and tunes inspired by the classic hillbilly, country-duo and old-time music traditions. They are Nikki Grossman on guitar, fiddle and vocals and Joe Hart on guitar, mandolin and vocals. This is the first stop on a release tour for their new album "Don't Think About Tomorrow Night". Their 2015 CD "Ocooch Mountain Home" has received high praise from ROOTS, Bluegrass Today and Country Music People UK.