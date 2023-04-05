Yellow Brick Road Tour
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour brings the enchantment of Emerald City to your town in search of your scene's emerging and untapped talent. The winners of each Yellow Brick Tour stop are given the opportunity to showcase their talent at Dancefestopia 2023.
APPLY TO PERFORM: https://www.dancefestopia.com/tour
Info
Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music