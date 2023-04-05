Yellow Brick Road Tour

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour brings the enchantment of Emerald City to your town in search of your scene's emerging and untapped talent. The winners of each Yellow Brick Tour stop are given the opportunity to showcase their talent at Dancefestopia 2023.

APPLY TO PERFORM: https://www.dancefestopia.com/tour

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Yellow Brick Road Tour - 2023-04-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yellow Brick Road Tour - 2023-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yellow Brick Road Tour - 2023-04-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yellow Brick Road Tour - 2023-04-05 20:00:00 ical