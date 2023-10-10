Yerkes Observatory: 125 Years of History and a Bright Future

media release: UW Space Place guest presentation by Dr. Amanda Bauer, Montgomery Foundation deputy director for Yerkes Observatory, head of science and education

From 1897 until 2018, Yerkes Observatory, in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, equipped with the world's largest refracting telescope, was a major research facility of the University of Chicago. The historic observatory has now entered on a new career as a historical and educational institution, which has also not left research behind. Dr. Bauer will tell us about the history, transitions, and future of this famous Wisconsin astronomical observatory.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.