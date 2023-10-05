× Expand Dirigible Studio Yes Ma'am cast members.

media release: Improv comedy is the jazz of theater.

Performers have to listen, connect, react, and follow their inspiration to strange and unknown places. It's exciting, it's often surprising, and most importantly, it's really, really fun.

Cafe Coda on Williamson Street is known for hosting stellar jazz acts from all over the world, but on October 5, they will shift gears and welcome Madison's own Yes Ma'am (presented by Monkey Business Institute) to their stage.

Yes Ma’am is a joyful mashup of improv comedy and real-life stories from the women of Monkey Business for audiences of all genders. Featuring a cast of accomplished actors, musicians, composers, and standup comedians drawn together by a love of improv comedy and each other, this weird and wonderful show has been a crowd favorite in Madison and at comedy festivals around the Midwest since October, 2016. Seven years of playing and riffing together should make the women of Yes Ma'am feel right at home in Madison's house of jazz.