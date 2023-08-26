media release: At the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA). Cost: $15 PAY AT THE DOOR; SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musicians. Please bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic. There will be one of our farmers selling fresh, organic vegetables and Farley Center honey will be available (cash or check only).

Come join us for a concert with “Yid Vicious” at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA ). Please bring your own chairs and blankets. There will be one of our farmers selling fresh, organic vegetables and Farley Center honey will be available (cash or check only).

FOOD: Perez Produce will be selling tamales ($2.50 each) and cold drinks (cash only). They will also offer tamales by the dozen if you want to pre-order those and they will be ready for pick up from the concert – pre-order at programs@farleycenter.org)

We are offering an informational tour with Farley Center Board Member Jeanne Meier at 4:00- one hour before the concert. No charge for the tour.

We are also offering a Farley Center Food Forest Tour with Kalev Kristjuhan/Wisc. Food Forests following the concert from 7:00-8:00. No charge for the tour.

Yid Vicious has been engaging and delighting audiences throughout the Midwest since 1995. The group has released four CDs and has received numerous Madison Area Music Awards for its unique blend of traditional and contemporary klezmer. In 2009, Yid Vicious became the first performing arts ensemble in Wisconsin to receive a USArtists International grant, to perform at Argentina’s KlezFiesta, an international klezmer festival spanning three cities and including bands from ten countries.

In 2006, Yid Vicious toured Chiba Prefecture, Japan as part of the Wisconsin-Chiba Sister State Goodwill Delegation. Yid Vicious is committed to keeping traditional klezmer music and dance alive, and collaborates frequently with internationally renowned klezmer dance instructor Steve Weintraub. The group has participated in the New York-based “KlezKamp: The Yiddish Folk Arts Program”, and was a featured performer at the “KlezKamp Roadshow” directed by Yiddish scholar Henry Sapoznik at the University of Wisconsin in April 2009.

Yid Vicious has presented concerts, workshops, and clinics at performing arts centers, cultural festivals, universities, and K-12 schools in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan, and has performed to statewide audiences on Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television.

HOSTED BY:

Farley Center

www.farleycenter.org

Natural Path Sanctuary

naturalpathsanctuary,org