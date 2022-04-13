Yid Vicious, Hirt Alpert

× Expand Hirt Alpert

media release: Yid Vicious and Hirt Alpert team up to raise funds for Literacy Network and help kick off their annual online auction. Join us on the Garver Patio for great music in a lovely family friendly setting. Admission is free; donations are highly encouraged.

Many thanks to Garver Events and Garver Feed Mill for hosting this evening's fundraiser. Grab a beverage at the bar and a bite from Ian's Pizza, where a percentage of your purchase on 4/13 will be donated to Literacy Network through Ian's Dough-Nation program.

Rain date: April 20.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1875460822660310/