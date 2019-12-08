press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series. $2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Madison's homegrown Klezmer band Yid Vicious has been engaging and delighting audiences throughout the Midwest and beyond since 1995. Klezmer is Yiddish folk music, music for dancing and celebrating, combining old world folk traditions with contemporary musical influences.

Join Yid Vicious at the Olbrich Holiday Concert series for a unique blend of traditional and contemporary klezmer, including instrumental dance hits and Hanukkah favorites.