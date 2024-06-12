RSVP for Yo Quiero Dinero! Our Stories Have Value

media release: You are invited to witness local women of color on a journey to be public speakers and storytellers. This storytelling forum will be open to the public.

We are excited to announce our annual event, iYo Quiero Dinero! June 15th, 2024, at the MyArts building (1055 E. Mifflin St.) at 1 PM. Networking for the show starts at 2 PM.

June 15th, 2024, at the MyArts building (1055 E. Mifflin St.). Networking will start at 1 PM, and the show will start at 2 PM.

MC and Founder Araceli Esparza, Latina Influencer of the Year will open the event and welcome our Keynote Speaker TBA! and then you will enjoy the transformational stories of our Be Bold Take the Mic graduates of our public speaking and storytelling program. These women have gone through a five-week intense program to become public speakers and storytellers. Welcome them to their life-changing moment where they talk about how they are thriving despite the gender wage gap!