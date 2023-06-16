Yo Quiero Dinero: Telling Our Stories

media release: You are invited to witness local women of color on a journey to be public speakers and storytellers. This storytelling forum will be a bang-out red-carpet event open to the public.

We are excited to announce our annual event, iYo Quiero Dinero! Telling Our Stories on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at the MyArts building (1055 E. Mifflin St.) at 6 PM (Show starts at 7 PM). The event is about empowerment through stories of financial success and financial failures. The community is invited to celebrate local women of color on a journey to be public speakers and storytellers in this extravaganza. The highlight of the evening will be the eight storytellers who have completed the Chingona Leadership program and will receive premium awards for their work.

This year, we are honored to have Dr. Sagashus T. Levingston as a special guest, her message of using your social capital as a vehicle for your success is a perfect compliment to our night of transformational stories.

Witness eight local women of color speakers take the stage and tell you about how they have grown and pivoted to becoming career women or entrepreneurs.

The event directs focus on immigrant and first-generation individuals telling their stories that have helped propel them forward. Midwest Mujeres through podcasts, blogging and online forums has created a space of empowerment through stories of financial success and failures. ‘Our Stories’ stands apart because our storytellers have gone from surviving to thriving to personal freedom.

For more information about Midwest Mujeres, visit www.eventsmidwestmujeres.com