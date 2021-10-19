¡Yo Quiero Dinero! Women for Wealth and Wellness

media release: Did you know that Latinas only make .55 cents to the dollar? And yet, we are also the fastest-growing population starting new businesses, creating platforms, and making fun Latina-inspired retail products.

Come and mingle, network find your new comadre, take away sage advice on having a wealth mindset. We will talk about the emotional barriers that keep us from dreaming big! Learn how to cultivate relationships, and why defining your passion is so important.

Dive into the many ways to finance your dreams and how wellness can fit into your everyday life. We have curanderas (everyone will get a limpia) fitness coaches, Instagram Influencers, Wellness coaches, and Executive Directors, what do they all have in common? They are Latinas who dared to believe in their mission!

$25. Connect with us for FULL scholarships for entry, childcare and transportation, Mami we got you! ¡Dale Ganas! midwestmujeres@gmail.com