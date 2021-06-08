ONLINE: Yoga Core

media release: Tuesdays: June 8 - August 17, noon -12:45pm

Yoga Core is a great class to help build strength and body awareness. This class incorporates a wide variety of seated, standing, balancing, and mat-based yoga poses focusing on strength, stability, and mobility. Core-based practices can help enhance balance and stability and prevent falls and injuries as we age. All levels are welcome. Participants will need to be able to get up and down off the floor. Chairs or walls may be used for balance assistance.

Alicia Wright has more than 10 years of teaching experience, offering integrative services including yoga, Pilates, strength training, and meditation. Alicia teaches techniques that will allow you to feel mentally focused, physically strong, and emotionally at ease. It is her goal to create a low-pressure atmosphere where students can relax, restore, and find balance.

Register in advance for this FREE Zoom webinar series presented by Monona Terrace.