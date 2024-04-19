media release: Join Dragonfly instructor Colleen Henegan for an all levels donation yoga flow to celebrate Earth Day and raise funds for Sustain Dane! Colleen is a PhD candidate in the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. Class will include a reflection on the interconnectedness of the human and more than human elements in our everyday lives.

We will be raising money for Sustain Dane a non-profit that connects organizations, schools, and governments in Dane County with sustainability resources and support to generate environmental change.

The class will also feature fun vegan twists on your favorite snacks from Just Veggiez, a local Madison restaurant that specializes in plant-based foods.

Date/Time: April 19th 2-3:30pm (Class from 2-3, socializing 3-3:30)

Location: Downtown Dragonfly, 309 West Johnson Street

Donation: $20, all proceeds benefit Sustain Dane