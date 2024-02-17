Yoga in the Galleries

media release: Skye Moss, founder of Adhikara Yoga, will lead a yoga class in the museum’s Main Galleries inspired by the installation impossible red by Anne Lindberg. Suitable for all skill levels, it is an opportunity to experience the restorative power of yoga surrounded by the exhibition imaginary i. A Madison native, Moss has taught practitioners of all ages while at UW-Milwaukee, through MSCR, at the Lussier Community Center, and virtually.

Space is limited for this free class and registration begins January 17, 2024.