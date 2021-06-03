press release: Neighborhood House is excited to be offering free, all-level yoga classes this summer! The first Adult Yoga (18+) session takes place every Thursday in June. Social distancing and masks are required. Our instructor, Mary, is a certified yoga instructor and has been with us since May 2020. She is excited to offer an accessible yoga class for all levels and abilities!

The session dates are June 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 6:00 - 6:45pm.

Sign-up here: https://forms.gle/ 5pe9pxoBE8yzdmCE7

Contact info@ neighborhoodhousemadison.org with questions, comments, or concerns. Website: https:// neighborhoodhousemadison.org/