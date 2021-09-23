Yoga on the Confluence

press release: Madison's Central Business Improvement District is proud to partner with Dragonfly Hot Yoga to bring you: Yoga in the Confluence!

Outdoor yoga right in the heart of campus! Breathe in, sweat out and flow right on Library Mall on the UW-Madison campus. We will lead you through an all levels vinyasa flow class where you will link your breath to movement. Quiet your mind and give your productivity a boost by getting outside and moving your body!

Please come to class right on the library mall (look for our sandwich board) and we will check you in.

What to bring: Yoga mat, towel and water

What's the Confluence? The Confluence is a magical spot downtown where State Street Mall and Campus Mall meet, but most people know it as Library Mall.

You can find Dragonfly Hot Yoga's downtown studio at: 309 W Johnson St. Learn more here: https://www.dragonflyhotyoga.com/schedule/