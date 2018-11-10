Yoga with Kittens

press release: Two sessions are available. One at 10a.m. and one at 11:15a.m. The 10a.m. session is full already but we do have spots available in the 11:15a.m session!

Doors will open 15 minutes prior to each class for registration. Due to the nature of a yoga class, no one will be admitted after 10:10 a.m. for the first class or 11:25 a.m. for the second.

Instructor: Karla Bock, instructor/fitness coach, UW Sports Medicine Fitness Center.

Suggested Donation: $25

*Please bring your own yoga mat or towel. We will not have any available for you.

PREREGISTRATION IS REQUIRED—Attendance is limited to 25 participants for each class.

All levels of yoga experience can be accommodated.

Due to liability concerns, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and will be asked to sign a liability release. No spectators (non-participants) will be allowed.

REGISTER BY calling Colin Steinke, Director of Madison Cat Project at 608.535.9550, or via email at director@madisoncatproject.org . You MUST pre-register. An RSVP via Facebook does not count!

Come and enjoy a relaxing, stretchy yoga class with an expert instructor, with the added delight of adoptable kittens running about, checking on your poses. All of the kittens present will be healthy and ready for adoption. But whether or not you are interested in adding a new feline family member, come and support our rescue mission while enjoying purrs and pets with our feline yoga helpers.

Madison Cat Project will have staff on hand in case you meet a kitten that you’d like to add to your family. (Participation donations may be applied to your adoption fee.)

Huge thanks to our event partners: Katy Nelson of Zucca Pilates and UW Sports Medicine’s Karla Bock.

Details and info here: https://www.facebook.com/ events/714397088924110/