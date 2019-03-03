You Are What You Eat! Radical History and Future of Agriculture Discussion

press release: Sun., March 3, 2:00 pm, Mutual Aid Workspace (1202 Williamson St.) You Are What You Eat! - Radical History and Future of Agri-Culture Discussion! Kick-off session of a Spring 2019 Madison Free Skool Series. Join us to talk about the amazing evolution and future trajectory of our food/farm system! What is healthy soil? Do we treat water well? How did domestication of plants and animals happen? Which agricultural tools/techniques are good or bad? Why is there so much exploitation of people, animals, and nature by industrial agribusiness? What viable alternatives exist to feed the world and cool the planet? These are just some of the many topics we hope to explore over the course of several "Sunday School" sessions co-hosted with the Mutual Aid Workspace. Madison Free Skool attendees will be able to modify the proposed curriculum and suggested readings as they wish - this is designed to be a participatory learning experience, free and open to all! Info? Check out the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/658451157903240/