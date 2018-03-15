RSVP for You Can Draw! For the Absolute Beginner

press release:

If you can ride a bicycle, operate a sewing machine, or drive a car, you can learn to draw, too! Drawing is a relaxing hobby, a foundation skill for all arts, and a useful tool in planning home and garden projects. Professional artist Kay Brathol-Hostvet will alleviate any fears through fun floral and garden-related drawing exercises with straightforward directions to get you started. All supplies provided, including a sketchbook and drawing tools to take home. Bring a bag lunch. For adults and youth (ages 13 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Saturday, March 24, 10 am-4 pm

Registration Deadline: March 15

Cost: $112/$90 member | Course Number: 20-22