RSVP for You Can Draw! For the Absolute Beginner
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
If you can ride a bicycle, operate a sewing machine, or drive a car, you can learn to draw, too! Drawing is a relaxing hobby, a foundation skill for all arts, and a useful tool in planning home and garden projects. Professional artist Kay Brathol-Hostvet will alleviate any fears through fun floral and garden-related drawing exercises with straightforward directions to get you started. All supplies provided, including a sketchbook and drawing tools to take home. Bring a bag lunch. For adults and youth (ages 13 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.
Saturday, March 24, 10 am-4 pm
Registration Deadline: March 15
Cost: $112/$90 member | Course Number: 20-22