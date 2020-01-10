press release: January 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 8pm. One matinee – Sunday, January 19, at 2pm.

This Encore original rock musical focuses on Siobhan, a support provider for people with disabilities. Her job is rewarding, frustrating, often chaotic, sometimes dangerous—and rarely appreciated. Siobhan’s sister, Chloe, is one of the few people with a disability who doesn’t like her, and her mother won’t leave either of them alone. Her band is the only thing that keeps her going ... until a chance meeting with an attractive nurse named Ronnie who sends Siobhan into a tailspin. All this ... and she’s about to turn 40. You Name It! Was best described by Jacqueline West of the Isthmus in her 2006 review, “It’s a rock musical in the truest sense—we’re talking garage-band rock, rough around the edges, crude and fresh and filled with unpretentious passion.”