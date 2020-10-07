ONLINE: Young Adult Grief Support Group

press release: Young Adult Group is a four-week support group series for adults 18 to 30 years old who are grieving a death. It meets Wednesdays, October 7 through October 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required; call (608) 327-7118.

Anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one can join a virtual Agrace grief support group, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient. All programs will use Zoom on a computer, tablet or smartphone, so participants can join from home, anywhere in southern Wisconsin.

There is no fee for this series.