press release: The Middleton Community Orchestra's second annual Young Artist Concerto Competition performance will take place at the Middleton PAC at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 22. The competition, which was open to all high school students in Dane County, is intended to create yet another opportunity for young musicians to solo with an orchestra. The three winners were chosen last month and we are very excited to showcase them in a few weeks in collaboration with the MCO.

You can see by the repertoire listed below that this event will be a showcase of extraordinary playing by talented and hard-working young musicians.

Ellen Zhou (violin)

Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 - Allegro moderato

Kaitlyn McIntosh (viola)

Walton Viola Concerto - Andante comodo

Angelina Chang (piano)

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11 -Rondo

Join us in welcoming these artists to the stage and supporting your community's musicians. Ellen and Kaitlyn are seniors at Middleton High School. Angelina is a freshman at West High School.

Tickets are available at Willy Street Co-op West and at the door. Students can get tickets at the door only on the night of the show. Box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.