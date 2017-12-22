Young Delta, Demi, Mikhail, Ephiphanatic, C.A.M., DJs Bvdvppl3, Vutall
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
ONCE AGAIN!
on Friday December 22, at 10:00pm Epiphanatic, and Robinia Courtyard are comin' at you with some great local Hip-Hop talent that's sure to impress.
DJ: Bvdvppl3 (badapple)
and DJ: VUTALL (Frequency Underground)
(Sound Provided by: Frequency Underground Madison)
-LIVE MUSIC-
Featuring performances from:
- Young Delta Official Young Delta
- Demi デミ. Demi
- Mikhail Mikhail TheRapper
- Epiphanatic Epiphanatic
- C.A.M. Cameron Butler
$5 cover 21+
