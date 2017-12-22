Young Delta, Demi, Mikhail, Ephiphanatic, C.A.M., DJs Bvdvppl3, Vutall

ONCE AGAIN!

on Friday December 22, at 10:00pm Epiphanatic, and Robinia Courtyard are comin' at you with some great local Hip-Hop talent that's sure to impress.

DJ: Bvdvppl3 (badapple)

and DJ: VUTALL (Frequency Underground)

(Sound Provided by: Frequency Underground Madison)

-LIVE MUSIC-

Featuring performances from:

- Young Delta Official Young Delta

- Demi デミ. Demi

- Mikhail Mikhail TheRapper

- Epiphanatic Epiphanatic

- C.A.M. Cameron Butler

$5 cover 21+