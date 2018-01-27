Young Writers Poetry Writing Workshop

press release: Explore a side of Olbrich Botanical Gardens that many people never experience - the gardens in the winter time! The Greater Madison Writing Project, in partnership with Olbrich Botanical Gardens, is hosting a one-day poetry writing workshop for young writers in grades 3-12.

After a winter tour of the outdoor gardens, we will use the hibernating winter world as inspiration when we head inside and try writing several different types of poetry. Participants can expect to spend lots of time writing creatively and to bring home at least one published poem. This program is led by Greater Madison Writing Project Summer Institute Fellows and experienced teachers of writing whose goal is to inspire and support writers of all abilities. Dress for the weather to spend about 30 minutes outside observing nature. Bring a bag lunch, a notebook, and writing supplies.

For more information and to register visit: http://go.wisc.edu/068k06

Fee: $90 per youth