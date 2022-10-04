Your Choice, Your Vote

media release: Join a rally with Democratic leaders following Tuesday’s Special Session.

Republicans, poised to push their extreme, anti-choice agenda, will be forced to demonstrate if they will allow Wisconsinites to vote to protect their rights in the Oct. 4 Special Session.

The governor’s proposal would create a process for referendums in the state, and thus provide a path to repeal Wisconsin’s restrictive 1849 ban on abortion. Speakers include:

Governor Tony Evers

Attorney General Josh Kaul

Lieutenant Governor Nominee Representative Sara Rodriguez

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer

State Senator Kelda Roys

Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.