Your Family's War: Finding & Telling Stories of Service & Sacrifice

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

November 4, 2018, 10:00AM-4:00PM, Arts Literature Laboratory

Your Family's War: Finding and Telling Stories of Service and Sacrifice

Writing Workshop with David Chrisinger: My grandfather served in the United States Army and fought in the Pacific during the Second World War. A generation later, my father and uncle served the same army during the Vietnam War. And like many veterans of those conflicts, none of them cared to talk much about their service. By the time I was a graduate student in history at the University of Chicago, my curiosity was too much to bare, and I spent the better part of a decade searching for and writing about what the men in my family experienced while serving their country. The road to truth is winding, narrow, and fraught with obstacles, but with a little guidance and plenty of determination, you too can learn where to look for your family's stories. In addition to advice on where to begin, participants in this workshop will also learn the basics of storytelling, including how to structure a story, make it come to life through immersive details, and ensure that story leads to connection and understanding--and maybe a little redemption, too.

