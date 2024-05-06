media release: Made over six years, acclaimed director Jeanie Finlay charts the rise of writer and activist Aubrey Gordon from anonymous blogger to NYTimes best selling author and beloved podcaster. Her aim? A paradigm shift in the way we see fat people and the fat on our own bodies. Her life changing work has brought her an ardent, international audience but also threats to her life. One of her biggest challenges is getting her parents to listen. Your Fat Friend, a film about fatness, family, the complexities of change and the deep, messy feeling we hold about our bodies.

Please join us for a screening followed by a facilitated Q&A with Gina Seraghini, PhD, CPC who is trained in Body Trust therapy (https://heygina.com/)

We will also have the subject of the documentary's books for sale on premises that night by Kismet books.

Doors open at 6:15!

Tickets are $15 at https://kinema.com/events/ your-fat-friend-xv3aek

Film trailer - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Tei5VWlh26w&t=7s