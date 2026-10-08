media release: Stoughton Village Players Presents the delightful Tony Award winning musical "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown".

With musical numbers ranging from high comedy to poignant and a fast-paced hilarious book depicting a day in the life of the Peanuts Gang featuring Charlie, Snoopy, Lucy, Sally, Linus and Schroeder this is a show for the whole family.

Production dates: November 12-14 7:30pm

November 15, 2:00pm

November 19-21 7:30pm

Charlie Brown - Noah Fahey

Lucy Van Pelt - Bella Newman

Schroeder - Evan Jensen

Sally Brown - Emily Skavlen

Snoopy - Ailin Cobo Sanchez

Linus Van Pelt - Sean Cashman.

Tickets $20 each at https://cur8.com/22474/project/141582.