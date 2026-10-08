You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Stoughton Village Players Theater 255 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
media release: Stoughton Village Players Presents the delightful Tony Award winning musical "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown".
With musical numbers ranging from high comedy to poignant and a fast-paced hilarious book depicting a day in the life of the Peanuts Gang featuring Charlie, Snoopy, Lucy, Sally, Linus and Schroeder this is a show for the whole family.
Production dates: November 12-14 7:30pm
November 15, 2:00pm
November 19-21 7:30pm
Charlie Brown - Noah Fahey
Lucy Van Pelt - Bella Newman
Schroeder - Evan Jensen
Sally Brown - Emily Skavlen
Snoopy - Ailin Cobo Sanchez
Linus Van Pelt - Sean Cashman.
Tickets $20 each at https://cur8.com/22474/project/141582.