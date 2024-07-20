press release: Youth Archery

Saturday, July 20, 2024

9 a.m. – noon

This free archery clinic for kids ages 8-15 will introduce your child to the sport of archery or help sharpen their skills. It is open to all skill levels. All equipment will be provided, so please do not bring any of your own gear. There will be two sessions that will last an hour and a half with a cap of 15 students per session.

Session 1: 9 – 10:30 a.m. (15 students)

Session 2: 10:30 a.m. – noon (15 students)

Registration is required for this event. Please call 608-635-8112 for more information or to register.