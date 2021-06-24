ONLINE: Youth Climate Activism in Wisconsin

media release: Join Clean Wisconsin for the Doug La Follette Environmental Speakers Program

The climate crisis is here, and our future depends on solving it. While climate change poses an immediate threat to our global and local ecosystems, it is imperative that we consider its enduring effects on future generations. That’s why young people far and wide are putting their skills to use; bringing people together to inspire positive change and fighting for climate action to protect our most valuable resource, mother earth.

On June 24, Clean Wisconsin will host an educational panel with three youth environmental advocates (Charles Hua, Mario Canacasco, and Madeleine McDermott) from various Wisconsin communities to discuss their experience advocating for climate action at the local level and inspiring others to join the cause.

To Register for the live, virtual panel Click Here.

Following the virtual panel Clean Wisconsin will be hosting a cocktail hour and a screening of this important conversation followed by a brief Q&A at Robinia Courtyard. The virtual screening and cocktail hour will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on June 24. This event will be a great opportunity to engage with Clean Wisconsin and other supporters on issues affecting Wisconsin.

Click here to RSVP to the panel screening at Robinia! We hope to see you there.