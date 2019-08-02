Youth Climate Strike

press release: Youth climate activists are striking every Friday in various locations across the state. YCAT is working with grassroots organizers in every region of the state with more to come. These climate movements are being built entirely by youth in their respective communities. The tirelessly passionate and inherently creative young people in these communities are transforming what it means to be an activist, all to save their future.

This week, actions are being held in six locations with many more to come! Each group will be demanding the city and county government declare a climate emergency for the future of the planet.

Madison, Wisconsin

Where: City-County Building - 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Where: Milwaukee City Hall - 200 E Wells Street

When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

La Crosse, Wisconsin

Where: La Crosse City Hall - 400 La Crosse Street

When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Appleton, Wisconsin

Where: Houdini’s Plaza - 111 W College Avenue

When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Viroqua, Wisconsin

Where: Corner of Main Street & East Jefferson Street

When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:45 PM - 2:45 PM

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Where: Lake Geneva City Hall - 626 Geneva Street

When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM