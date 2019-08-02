Youth Climate Strike
City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Youth climate activists are striking every Friday in various locations across the state. YCAT is working with grassroots organizers in every region of the state with more to come. These climate movements are being built entirely by youth in their respective communities. The tirelessly passionate and inherently creative young people in these communities are transforming what it means to be an activist, all to save their future.
This week, actions are being held in six locations with many more to come! Each group will be demanding the city and county government declare a climate emergency for the future of the planet.
Madison, Wisconsin
Where: City-County Building - 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Where: Milwaukee City Hall - 200 E Wells Street
When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Where: La Crosse City Hall - 400 La Crosse Street
When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Appleton, Wisconsin
Where: Houdini’s Plaza - 111 W College Avenue
When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viroqua, Wisconsin
Where: Corner of Main Street & East Jefferson Street
When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Where: Lake Geneva City Hall - 626 Geneva Street
When: Friday, August 2, 2019, at 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM