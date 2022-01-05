Youth Graphic Novel Book Club

media release: Book: Zita the Spacegirl by Ben Hatke

When her best friend is abducted by an alien doomsday cult, Zita leaps to the rescue and finds herself a stranger on a strange planet. Humanoid chickens and neurotic robots are shocking enough as new experiences go, but Zita is even more surprised to find herself taking on the role of intergalactic hero. Before long, aliens in all shapes and sizes don't even phase her. Neither do ancient prophecies, doomed planets, or even a friendly con man who takes a mysterious interest in Zita's quest.

Join us the first Wednesday of every month to discuss an older elementary/tween graphic novel! We will be meeting 4:30-5:30 in the studio. https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/events/zita-spacegirl-youth-graphic-novel-bookclub-1243467