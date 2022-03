media release: Tuesday, March 15, at 5:00 pm, join Packers great Aaron Jones, Bucks legend Sidney Moncrief, Alumni MC Host Bianca Martin, and alumni all-stars at 5 pm Tuesday for the 2022 Youth of the Year Awards.

You'll meet 15 of our state's most awe-inspiring young people on their paths to great futures. This awards ceremony celebrates their awesomeness, and the power of clubs and our kids across the state.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/922273575074976