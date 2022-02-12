YP Helping Hands

media release: February 7 - 14 the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (Madison YP) is hosting several events for national Join Week, a weeklong “blitz” of activity to increase awareness and involvement in our organization. YP chapters are grounded in the rich history of the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice.

Join us on Saturday, February 12, from 8:30AM - 11:00AM for a day of community service at Goodman Community Center, located at 214 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704! Register Here.

This is an in-person event. Masks are required. We highly suggest to take COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to volunteer event