Yulian Taylor & Carlos Johnson

media release: The Red Rooster goes international! Argentinian guitarist Yulian Taylor developed his skills touring across South America – shaped by blues but equally capable of searing rock passages. In 2021, Taylor released Blues Friends, a collaboration with an impressive troupe of veteran musicians. Among those collaborators is Chicago blues stalwart Carlos Johnson, whose career also features many international performances and recordings. Together, these two musicians will bring a wide blues vocabulary to the Red Rooster stage.