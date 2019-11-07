Yusef Salaam
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Yusef Salaam was just 15 years old when his life was upended and changed forever. He was one the five boys that were tried and convicted of a crime they did not commit. After spending seven years in prison, his conviction was vacated when the real criminal confessed. Since his release, he has committed himself to advocating and educating people on racial disparitites within the criminal justice system. Join us as he tells his story.
Info
Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Lectures & Seminars