press release: August Aux :: LIVE Feat. YVN x Yaya Giovanni

Art instillation, pop-up shop and live Hip Hip & R&B

7pm - 9pm, Friday 3/1/19, August, 414 State St, Madison, WI 53703

$5 donation suggested

https:// www.facebook.com/events/ 1205105186313147/

Please join us this Friday 03.01.19 from 7-9pm for an art installation and apparel pop-up by YVN x Yaya Giovanni. Live performances by OTB WIZ, Shan The Mac, Synovia and DJ Huizit will follow. Beverages provided by Forage Kombucha.

YVN x Yaya Giovanni is an exploration of color and texture on fabric and other multidimensional mediums. The inspiration for the work begins with experience, nature, and the superficial environment. It is translated through paint, dye, and collage. This work is not premeditated; it’s created in the moment. It challenges tradition and encourages the viewer to consider what qualifies as a work of art.