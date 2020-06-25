ONLINE: YW Talks: Conversations Changing the Narrative

press release: YWCA Madison invites you to join us in an exploration of the opportunities we have to bridge. We hope to offer reflection and guidance on how we may work to build bridges in our structures, in public policies that center belonging, in the possibilities to engage and practice differently with one another within our institutions and organizations, in the ways that we relate and show up for one another, and in the ways that we learn and grow as people.

SAVE THE DATE: This Thursday, June 25, at 2 pm, please join YWCA Madison for another live conversation on our Facebook page as part of our NEW MONTHLY SERIES YW Talks: Conversations Changing the Narrative. Our guests will be representatives from the Impact Demand Group, Ayomi Obuseh, De'Asia Donaldson, and Norman Davis.