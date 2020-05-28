ONLINE: YW Talks: Conversations Changing the Narrative

press release: At YWCA Madison, we are exploring what it means to live out our Values in the time of COVID-19. Our four guiding values are Humanity, Community, Growth, and Restoration. Our previous explorations of the Humanity and Community, and additional inquiry into some of the disparate COVID-19 impacts on communities of color can be found on our webpage. Here, we will be focusing on what it could look like to be led by Growth as an intentional practice: both as people, and within our communities.

In the landscape of this ongoing pandemic, the disparate and unjust impact being experienced by people of color and other marginalized communities is extensive, and often made invisible. Our invitation is to engage with what is often unseen in dominant culture by growing into the practice of learning from each other and becoming aware of inherited beliefs that reproduce harm. From this shared clear-seeing of each other, and through understanding the challenges/opportunities of our current times, we can pave the way for our co-liberation together.

SAVE THE DATE: This Thursday, May 28, at 2pm, please join YWCA Madison for another live conversation on our Facebook page as part of our NEW MONTHLY SERIES YW Talks: Conversations Changing the Narrative.

This month’s YW Talks guest will be Yesenia Villalpando-Torres, an undocumented Social Worker and advocate for immigrant rights. Join us for a conversation to learn about Yesenia’s story and about how we can center growth & restoration and stand with immigrant families and people without documents in our community.