media release: Singer-songwriter Zachary Scot Johnson has performed 75-100 concerts per year for more than 15 years; he will be featured in a monthly residency at Minocqua Brewing Company taproom in Madison, on Fridays, May 10, and June 14.

Johnson has shared the stage with artists like Shawn Colvin, Keb' Mo', Jane Siberry, The Be Good Tanyas, Creed Bratton, Steve Forbert, The Verve Pipe, Richard Shindell, The Greencards, Cheryl Wheeler, Lucy Kaplansky, Susan Werner, Juliette Lewis, Julia Nunes, Catie Curtis, Peter Mulvey, Willy Porter, Maria Muldaur, Kevin Costner and Modern West, Rita Wilson, Steve Poltz, Billy Joe Shaver, John Fullbright, Vonda Shepard, James McCartney, John Hammond, Don Williams, Lisa Loeb and many others.

He also has a daily YouTube channel called thesongadayproject that has run for more than 4,000 consecutive days and counting (over 11 full years without a missed day), with well over 42 million views and collaborations with over 300 great guests like Donovan (who flew him all the way to Ireland to record together), Shawn Colvin, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Marc Cohn, Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, etc.), Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow (from Peter, Paul and Mary), Kris Allen (American Idol winner), Lisa Loeb, J.D. Souther, Creed Bratton (The Office), Melissa Manchester and so many more. The channel just celebrated 4000 consecutive days and its 11 year anniversary.