press release: The Arts + Literature Laboratory presents the the Zakk Jones Trio on October 11, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets are $10 in advance at https://zakkjonestrio.bpt.me or $15 at the door. Student tickets are $5 off with valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

The Zakk Jones Trio is a dynamic group that fluidly blends styles as varied as modern jazz, Americana/country and fusion, often even in the same songs. Between unique arrangements of classic songs/standards and original material, the trio brings any audience a fresh listening experience that’s filled with creative improvisations. Having met in their undergraduate studies years ago, the trio has spent countless hours gigging, rehearsing, writing and simply hanging together, which is all an anchor for their strong musical connection. The Zakk Jones Trio has performed at venues/clubs like Bar Next Door (NYC), Bop Stop (Cleveland), Dick's Den (Columbus), Schwartz's Point Jazz & Acoustic Club (Cincinnati) Pausa Art House (Buffalo) Light Club Lamp Shop (Burlington, Vt) and many more! Their debut album “Mise-en-Scéne” was released in May 2019, produced and engineered by Grammy- award winning professionals.

Zakk Jones has been a fixture of the Columbus, Ohio scene, playing with such artists/bands as Doc Robinson, Popgun, Safety Squad and legendary organist Tony Monaco. Using his many years of professional experiences, this project is truly a culmination of his deep command and love for all styles of music. With material ranging from modern jazz, to a light waltz, to a solo guitar ballad and even a country/rock excursion, this record has something for everyone to sit back and enjoy listening to. Joined by bassist John Philip Allen, and drummer Ryan Folger, this is a trio that clearly plays from the heart in support of each other. Mise-en- scène has been met with support and praise from industry-professionals and publications like JazzColumbus, The Sounds of Bustown, Jazz Guitar Today, All About Jazz, the Greater Columbus Arts Council and more. Zakk can be seen in the Midwest and beyond with his trio and many other groups.

The concert series is supported in part by Alchemy, WORT 89.9FM, Heid Music, and HotelRED. Student ticket discount made possible by Grant Samuelsen Real Estate.